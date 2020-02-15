Sourabh Raaj Jain: Valentine's day could actually be used to enhance your love

MUMBAI: Sourabh Raaj Jain feels that love should be expressed to your partner or loved one on a regular basis. The celebration of Valentine's day could actually be used to enhance your love in many ways.

Sourabh feels that while love is something that should always be openly expressed to everyone that you truly love, there is no harm in making it even more special with a little celebration on Valentine's Day.

Sharing his thoughts on the same, the actor said, 'According to me, it's not about this or that, as I feel that why can't we have both when it comes to Valentine's day! As long as the intention of showcasing your love to someone is real and genuine, you can really use the occasion of Valentine's to express your feelings in a bigger and more elaborate way! At the end of the day it is the thought that counts, and if that thought is all about making Valentine's a special occasion for your loved one, then you should not think twice about the same and definitely go ahead with doing so.'

Credits: TOI