Sourabh Raaj Jain on why he said yes to the short film "What Is Anxiety"

MUMBAI: Anxiety and worry are things which we feel every day but choose to ignore because we generally don’t have the time to indulge in them. Sourabh Raaj Jain feels very strongly about this and says that he said yes to his recent project, a short film called What is Anxiety. The film has been produced by Content ka Keeda, a YouTube channel owned by writer-turned-producer Shipra and her brother Shivankar Arora. “Anxiety, most of the times, is ignored or misunderstood, especially in times such as these, where so many people have lost their jobs and are going through a financial crunch, health concerns. All these things definitely lead to relationship problems as well. So, when I got to know that something on this is being made, I came on board instantly because I thought of it as the need of the hour. Anxiety is an enormous set back to growth, it can consume anyone even with the smallest of things if we keep ignoring it,” says the actor, who was last seen in the show Patiala Babes.

Mental health is very important, says the actor. “It is a cause of concern irrespective of any industry or even as an individual. The main thing is to identify it and then work towards correcting it, at times with proper professional guidance,” he says. Talking about working with producer Shipra and director Shivankar in the film, Sourabh says, “It was great working with both Shipra and (her brother) Shivankar Arora, I have worked with Shivankar earlier during my Uttaran days, and he is an amazing DOP. With Shipra, I loved the fact that she is so passionate and sure about her content which she then passes on to others who are part of it,” he says.