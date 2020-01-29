Sourabh turns food guide for Ashnoor and Saisha

MUMBAI: “There is no love sincerer than the love of food” – said George Bernard Shaw. The cast of Patiala Babes Ashnoor Kaur, Sourabh Raaj Jain and Saisha Bajaj are self-confessed foodies and have been big time bonding over food lately. Sourabh admits that he had explored all the famous food joints of Mumbai during his days of struggle and is now donning the hat of a food guide for Ashnoor and Saisha. He has become the go-to person for both the girls for restaurant suggestions. The trio loves to experiment with food and sample different dishes every day.

Sourabh, who joined the cast of the show recently after the leap, is essaying the role of Neil Oberoi, a chef in the restaurant Patiala Babes, which is now run by Mini, played by Ashnoor. Saisha, who is essaying the role of Arya, is the daughter of Hanuman and Babita, and is Mini’s stepsister.

Sourabh, who plays a chef, is also a connoisseur of food in real life. As much as he appreciates fine dining, he is a fan of street food, too. As soon as the actor got to know that his new co-stars are also foodies, he made sure he kept them updated about all the eateries he has tried in the city. Having stayed in Mumbai for many years, he is aware of every small and big joint that serves street foods, so he always suggests new food joints to Ashnoor and Saisha, that serve mouth-watering delicacies such as pav bhaji, bhel puri, sev puri, vada pav and much more. Saisha being new to Mumbai, doesn’t know many places and depends on Sourabh to make her culinary journey in Mumbai worthwhile.

Talking about turning a food guide for his co-stars, Sourabh said “I prefer going to single cuisine places as opposed to multi-cuisine as I prefer authentic food. When I got to know that both Ashnoor and Saisha share the love for food as well, I felt happy that finally I could speak about my love for food with somebody on the sets! Ashnoor and I keep exchanging notes on where we can find delectable street food.”

In the show, the audience will be seeing Neil as a tenant in Mini and Arya’s house, after his old landlord throws him out. Keep watching to see how this decision turns Mini and Arya’s life upside down.

