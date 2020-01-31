Sourav Ganguly is all praises for VVS Laxman; calls him the best dressed cricketer

MUMBAI: It seems Sourav Ganguly can’t stop praising VVS Laxman!

Cricket freaks know how India sealed their maiden T20I series victory in New Zealand with a dramatic Super Over. As fans, celebrate India’s win, yesterday, VVS Laxman, who is a former Indian cricketer and currently a cricket commentator, took to his Instagram handle and shared a post from Wellington. And beside the boomerang video, he wrote, “Hello from Windy Wellington - Winds of change have blown already.. India’s bagged the series - Now time to go for 5-0 - Don’t take that foot off the pedal.”

As he shared the post, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly could not stop himself from praising him. Appreciating his commentary skills and dressing sense, he wrote, “ur commentary has been brilliant ... best dressed cricketer .. enjoy NZ.”

Take a look below.

VVS Laxman had recently graced Dadagiri Unlimited Season 8, which is hosted by none other than Sourav Ganguly. The Bengali television show also saw the presence of other eminent names from the world of cricket including, Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammad Kaif and Zahir Khan.

