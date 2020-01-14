Sourav Ganguly and Harbhajan Singh’s dance on Senorita is UNMISSABLE

MUMBAI: Harbhajan Singh, who is a well-known name in the world of cricket, is a pure entertainer!

He not only impresses fans by showcasing his skills on the cricket field but also entertains them by showing his other talents.

Well, the cricketer is now winning the hearts of fans and followers by showing his dance skills. And in this endeavour, he was joined by none other than former Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly.

Harbhajan took to his Instagram handle and shared a video clip from the sets of Dadagiri Unlimited Season 8, which is hosted by Sourav Ganguly. In the video, eminent singer Usha Uthup can be seen crooning the popular song Senorita, while Sourav and Harbhajan can be seen dancing adorably to the song.

Take a look below.