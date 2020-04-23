Mumbai: The world has come to a standstill in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic. However, this has not affected TellyChakkar’s efficiency of providing exclusive updates from the showbiz.

With the outbreak of COVID 2019, the entertainment industry too has stopped functioning. Giving safety of the cast and crew more importance, the shoot of television shows has been halted. The channels are re-running their previous shows, however, there is also a requirement of fresh content for viewers.

Colors’ started a new show titled Hum Tum aur Quarantine amidst the lockdown which is being shot indoors at hosts Harsh Limbachiya and Bharti Singh’s residence.

TellyChakkar.com has laid its hands on an important piece of information from the Television world. Sources has it that Zee Tv might soon come up with a virtual singing-based show.

According to our sources, Neha Kakkar and her singer siblings Tony Kakkar and Sonu Kakkar will be a part of the show.

We couldn’t connect with the trio for a comment.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.