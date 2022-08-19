SPAM ALERT! Dev aka Akshay Kharodia takes stern action against this social media bully who kept sending vulgar comments to his Pandya Store co-stars

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the three couples; Shiva and Raavi often top the charts as their favourite.



Earlier, we had seen how the viewers had written vulgar comments on the pages of Pandya Store's actresses and this time again there has been someone who has crossed the limits of writing on the posts, Dev aka Akshay Kharodia took to his Instagram to reveal the person's identity and asked his fans to help him report him. Check it out:

In the upcoming episode, Dhara and Rishita will argue about who should receive everything first and not share it with Chiku now that Chiku has returned since she wants her daughter to be in the family's blood. She now feels uneasy with Chiku as well. Rishita has developed into a controlling mother as well. This will become a precise pass for Janardhan and Fui to come and influence Rishita again, will this create bigger differences between the family members?

With the popularity and money from Social Media, Raavi fulfils the Pandyas' wish by purchasing a car. This ignites interpersonal conflicts among the younger bahus. Rishita and Dev decide to book an office/ godown (out of insecurity) for establishing their online makeup business.

