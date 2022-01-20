Spandan’ – a revolutionary product by Sunfox Technologies wins big on Shark Tank India

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s Indian adaptation of the globally renowned business reality format - Shark Tank has hit the right notes amongst aspirational individuals who have a vision and stake in India’s future. Bringing forth some mind-blowing products created by bright minds, Shark Tank India has showcased the face of the blossoming entrepreneurial wave that has started in every nook and corner of our country. Amongst the power-packed pitches, one such venture that not only impressed the Sharks but also left them teary-eyed was Sunfox Technologies’ flagship product ‘Spandan’, a pocket-size portable instant ECG monitor. The Dehradun-based start-up got a deal of 1 crore for 6% equity from all the five sharks – Peyush Bansal, Ghazal Alagh, Vineeta Singh, Anupam Mittal, and Namita Thapar.

Around 20 lakh people lose their life due to cardiovascular diseases owing to the non-availability of monitoring equipment, lack of routine heart check-ups, and no early diagnosis. And, the scenario is worse in remote areas. Having faced the loss of a dear one due to cardiac abnormality, made the founders of Sunfox Technologies realize the importance of having a device that could detect heart abnormalities at an early stage. With this vision, Rajat Jain, Nitin Chandola, Sabit Rawat, and Saurabh Badola developed ‘Spandan’, an affordable pocket-sized home testing ECG monitor that detects heart ailments with a 99.7% accuracy. Equipped with smart algorithms to interpret abnormalities, Spandan gives results in an easy-to-understand language on a smartphone. Sunfox Technologies aims to reach out to every Indian household and save millions of lives with early detection.

Expressing his excitement on receiving a deal of 1 Crore, Rajat Jain said, “ At Sunfox Technologies we strongly believe that no death in this world should be caused by a preventable heart attack. And, in India, majority of lost their lives due to cardiac arrest something that can be taken care of if monitored properly. Hence, we developed Spandan, a device that can help reduce preventable deaths by providing an early warning by performing the test at home just as simple as using a thermometer. Spandan, we hope to get everyone to take the step towards a healthy heart. I would like to express my gratitude towards the Sharks, Peyush Bansal, Ghazal Alagh, Vineeta Singh, Anupam Mittal, and Namita Thapar for believing in our vision and coming on board with such a huge deal. This is a great collaboration because we will be joining hands with the 5 sharpest minds of the Business Industry who would bring in their expertise especially in areas like marketing and R&D, which is our prime focus to reach out to every Indian household and help save lives.”

To witness such extraordinary business pitches, tune into Shark Tank India every Monday to Friday at 9 pm only on Sony Entertainment Television