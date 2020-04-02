THIS special person interrupts Ekta Kapoor during her meeting with the team of Kasautii Zindagii Kii

MUMBAI: Ekta Kapoor is one of the ace producers of the entertainment industry. Her company Balaji telefilms are one of the biggest production houses, and she is the only producer who produces content on web, movies and television and is successful in all three mediums.

Now due to the coronavirus scare, the entire world in on a lockdown mode.

Thanks to technology, in spite of this lockdown people are able to keep in touch with their colleagues, friends and family.

Ekta Kapoor is seen having a meeting with her team, and she is discussing something about the show Kasautti and guess who joined her, her little son Ravie Kapoor.

In the video she is seen talking to her son, and discussing the project.

Well, due to the lockdown, all the shows have been shut, and many channels are telecasting web shows along with superhit shows of the past.

In many interviews, Ekta has mentioned that Ravie is the angel of her life and motherhood as changed her for better.

There is no doubt that Ekta is a dotting mother and she knows how to balance work and motherhood.