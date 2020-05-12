THIS special person was a cupid for Ankita and Karan Patel

MUMBAI: Karan Patel is one of the most successful stars on television, and the actor has a massive fan following. He ruled the television screens these days with his performance as Raman in Ye Hai Mohabbatein.

He has a massive fan following and is loved by the audience. His fans showed a lot of love and support to the actor.

Currently, he is seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi where he is facing his fears and is seen doing daredevil stunts.

Karan and Ankita got married in the year 2015 and almost had a courtship of 1 year and they were introduced by close friends and mainly Ankita’s father who used to play Karan’s father – in- law in the serial Yeh Hai Mohabaatein.

But it was Karan’s best friend cum little brother Aly Goni who played cupid for them. He was the one who convinced and put things in Karan’s mind about Ankita.

Time and again Karan has spoken about his friendship with Aly and said that he is not just a friend but he is family to him, as he considers him as his younger brother.

Aly and Karan met on the sets of Yeh Hai Mohabaatein, and through the show became thick of friends.

In such a comparative industry it’s good to see true friendships exists and there is no negativity around.

