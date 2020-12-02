This is special: Rrahul Sudhir on #welcomebakvansh trending on Twitter

MUMBAI: Rrahul Sudhir's fans were left disappointed and heartbroken when his "Ishq Mein Marjawan 2" character Vansh fell off a cliff in the show. Soon his fans were trending "#OnlyRiAnshmatters" on Twitter, and now that he has entered the show again, they have welcomed him back by trending "#welcomebackvansh". The actor said it's special. Speaking of the love and admiration he is getting, Rrahul said, "Well, I have never experienced such adulation ever, so yes this is special. There will be a time when I will be irrelevant and ignored, so let’s just enjoy this ride."

"Ishq Mein Marjawan 2" is produced by Mamta and Yash Patnaik under their banner Beyond Dreams Entertainment. With his bearded look and that deep-toned voice, the handsome actor has made his fans go gaga over him with his character Vansh Rai Singhania, and he credits his producers for that.

"The credit goes to the makers for all they have put in Vansh Rai Singhania, especially Mamta Ma’am for writing a character you can’t really understand. Also, due credit goes to the story and dialogue writers, and of course my director and my cinematographer," Rrahul said. "Ishq Mein Marjawan 2" is a sequel to the popular show of the same name. It also features Helly Shah and Vishal Vashishtha. It airs on Colors.