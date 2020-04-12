“Spend time with your loved ones, who are the real source of happiness in life”, says Smita Bansal

MUMBAI: Smita Bansal, the veteran actor of television industry, has impressed the viewers with exceptional performances across genres. She continues to make her mark through her role of Ammi in Sony SAB’s fantasy show Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga. With shoots currently off, Smita has been at home, spending quality time with her daughters and she is cherishing every bit of it.

Talking about how she spends her time at home these days, Smita Bansal shared, “I am spending most of my time with my daughters as it is vacation time for them as well. This is actually what you call ‘quality time’ that I am spending with them. Also, I have been cooking, which I couldn’t do earlier because of my shoot schedules. I have never cooked before and my kids could never say that today my mother made this or that. We also shot some DIY videos for my daughter’s YouTube channel. So, all my time is spent being with my daughters as we play board games, I tell them bedtime stories that they always craved for, we watch movies and we spend all the time laughing together.”

When asked what she is enjoying the most, she said, “I am doing things that I could never do previously. I have been sleeping late and getting up extremely late as well. This is unusual for me but I am enjoying it.”

Spreading positivity amongst her fans, Smita expresses, “These are some really challenging times and it might be difficult to stay positive. However, I would want to tell everyone that take this time to be with your loved ones who are the real source of happiness in your life. Time keeps going on and this too shall pass so let’s look at the positive, rather than regretting later that we just kept cribbing and didn’t utilize this time to the fullest. So, stay home, enjoy with your family and obey every advice given by the government and the doctors. These doctors have been working day and night to keep the citizens safe so let’s show gratitude towards them by taking care of ourselves and our loved ones.”