Splendid! Here is a glimpse of popular TV couple Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim’s dream home

MUMBAI: Television couple Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim, well-known for their chemistry in Sasural Simar Ka renovated their house last year. It has a completely new look and one of the drawing room walls has been freshly done in red again. Their comfortable house has elegant interiors. Take a look.

The living room is done in beige and golden. The extravagant chandelier lends it a plush look. It has also got a sofa set, two couches, lamps and a wall of fame with Dipika and Shoaib's trophies.

Also Read: Exclusive! Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakkar talk about returning to television, reveal how their vlogs would be shown on TV

To add a dash of colour, Shoaib and Dipika got a red wallpaper for their drawing room wall and instead of beige added a brown sofa set. The colour makes the room look bright and cheerful.

Dipika and Shoaib have won several awards over the years since they are television actors. Here all the trophies are put on display including the one earned by Dipika on Bigg Boss. There are YouTube silver and gold buttons as well.

The couple found the dining table they had dreamt of. The chandelier above it was Shoaib's choice and he fell for it completely. The interiors are well in sync and make the room look spacious.

Dipika and Shoaib's bedroom might have just a mattress in this one, but it's been renovated fully now. The room has a TV and an automatic fan, a feature Dipika truly loves.

Also Read: Shocking! Dipika Kakkar reveals that she is dealing with a severe health issue; read on to know more

Shoaib and Dipika are big believers of God. The two have their own namaz room where they pray. It's done beautifully and made with a lot of love. One of the doors also leads to their wardrobe area.

This is the balcony area attached with Dipika and Shoaib bedroom. Dipika added a swinging chair and a lamp for better lighting. It's also got greens and looks perfect for a relaxed time outside.

Credit: ETimes