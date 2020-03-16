Splendid! Here is a glimpse of popular TV couple Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim’s dream home

Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim were last seen in Colors TV show ‘Sasural Simar Ka’
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 05/22/2022 - 07:01
Splendid! Here is a glimpse of popular TV couple Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim’s dream home

MUMBAI: Television couple Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim, well-known for their chemistry in Sasural Simar Ka renovated their house last year. It has a completely new look and one of the drawing room walls has been freshly done in red again. Their comfortable house has elegant interiors. Take a look.

The living room is done in beige and golden. The extravagant chandelier lends it a plush look. It has also got a sofa set, two couches, lamps and a wall of fame with Dipika and Shoaib's trophies.

Also Read: Exclusive! Shoaib Ibrahim and Dipika Kakkar talk about returning to television, reveal how their vlogs would be shown on TV

To add a dash of colour, Shoaib and Dipika got a red wallpaper for their drawing room wall and instead of beige added a brown sofa set. The colour makes the room look bright and cheerful.

Dipika and Shoaib have won several awards over the years since they are television actors. Here all the trophies are put on display including the one earned by Dipika on Bigg Boss. There are YouTube silver and gold buttons as well.

The couple found the dining table they had dreamt of. The chandelier above it was Shoaib's choice and he fell for it completely. The interiors are well in sync and make the room look spacious.

Dipika and Shoaib's bedroom might have just a mattress in this one, but it's been renovated fully now. The room has a TV and an automatic fan, a feature Dipika truly loves.

Also Read: Shocking! Dipika Kakkar reveals that she is dealing with a severe health issue; read on to know more

Shoaib and Dipika are big believers of God. The two have their own namaz room where they pray. It's done beautifully and made with a lot of love. One of the doors also leads to their wardrobe area.

This is the balcony area attached with Dipika and Shoaib bedroom. Dipika added a swinging chair and a lamp for better lighting. It's also got greens and looks perfect for a relaxed time outside.

Credit: ETimes

Television Dipika Kakar Shoaib Ibrahim Sasural Simar Ka Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum Bigg Boss Paltan Entertainment Ki Raat Shastri Sisters TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 05/22/2022 - 07:01

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Upcoming TWIST! Sai shocked to witness Pakhi’s evil side post Samrat’s death
MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most popular shows on small screens.The drama series...
Splendid! Here is a glimpse of popular TV couple Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim’s dream home
MUMBAI: Television couple Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim, well-known for their chemistry in Sasural Simar Ka renovated...
Imlie: Major Drama! Narmada and Jyoti team up to separate Aryan and Imlie
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the...
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan: OMG! Damini decides to use Radha and Gungun’s closeness in her favour
MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Zee TV’s fiction Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan has a lot of drama in store for the...
Swaran Ghar: Disgusting! Vikram ruins Swaran’s birthday in THIS way
MUMBAI: Swaran Ghar has been one of the most anticipated shows of recent times; the show has already been garnering a...
Amazing! Sudha Chandran looks mesmerizing donning these sarees with heavy jewellry
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another fashion update from the telly world. Also read: ...
Recent Stories
Dinesh Vijan
Congratulations! ‘Dasvi’ director Dinesh Vijan’s sister Pooja Vijan to marry her beau next week in Mumbai
Latest Video