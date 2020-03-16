Splendid! Here is the super expensive collection of luxurious cars of ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ fame Hina Khan

MUMBAI: Hina Khan who is currently grabbing a lot of attention at Cannes Film Festival for the poster launch of her film Country of the Blind is one such television star who has created her own niche with her skills, hard work and determination. Starting her career in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the actress has come a long way. The actress knows how to spend her hard-earned money and today let’s have a look at her luxurious car collection.

Since her first show, the actress became a household name. The actress who has a net worth of over 50 crore knows how to live and travel like royalty with a super impressive car collection.


Renault Triber is a 7-seater, as per Siasat, the car costs around Rs 5-8 Lakh, it is a perfect vehicle for Hina Khan and her family.

The actress also has an Innova Crysta worth Rs 18-25 Lakh which is one of the most powerful yet comfortable vehicles. The official website of Toyota describes the car as a ‘league of its own.’

Hina Khan’s luxurious and comfortable Honda City is worth Rs 10-15 Lakh and it is perfect for city driving. The car is offered in 9 variants – the base model is V MT and the top variant is ZX MT Diesel.

Hina Khan seems to be a fan of Audi and the Q7 is one of the most talked-about cars as it is a dream for many. The 7-seater SUV has a price range of Rs. 82.49 – 89.90 Lakh.

Credit: koimoi
    
 

