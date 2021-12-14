Splendid! Look who was the STAR GUEST in Ankhita Lokhande-Vicky Jain’s sangeet ceremony

MUMBAI: Pavitra Rishta fame Ankita Lokhande is all set to marry her longtime beau Vicky Jain in a dreamy wedding ceremony on Tuesday, December 14. The couple organized a grand Sangeet ceremony for their close friends and family members and it was a starry affair.

Ankita’s co-star from ‘Manikarnika’ film Kangana Ranaut attended her sangeet ceremony and enjoyed herself to the fullest. Ekta Kapoor, Mahhi Vij, Amruta Khanvilkar, and others graced the ceremony with their presence.

Rapper Badshah set the stage on fire with his music. Kangana took to her Instagram stories and shared pics from the sangeet night. She revealed that she spoke about Ankita's planet-sized diamond ring!

The bride-to-be was quite ecstatic and could not stop herself from dancing while the groom-to -be Vicky also gave a solo performance for his ladylove.

While the dulha-dulhan gave an electrifying performance at their sangeet, Ekta Kapoor looked beautiful in ethnic wear.

Bigg Boss 14 couple Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan made couple entries in the sangeet ceremony and looked ravishing.

The bride's mother gave an emotional performance for her daughter.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants Arjun Bijlani, Aastha Gill, and Sana Makbul had a small reunion at Ankita and Vicky's sangeet party.

Credit: BollywoodLife