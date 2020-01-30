News

Splitsvilla 11 fame Shruti Sinha raises temperatures with her adaas in THIS latest dance video

By Harmisha Chauhan
30 Jan 2020

MUMBAI: Shruti Sinha is a popular TV personality who kick-started her career in the year 2015 by participating in Zee TV's famous dance reality show Dance India Dance 5. 

In 2018, Sinha participated in MTV India's Roadies Xtreme where she finished as a finalist. Later, she followed it up by participating in Splitsvilla 11 and bagged the winner's trophy along with Gaurav Alugh.

In 2019, Shruti participated in Ace Of Space 2, where she finished as a finalist. The actress has garnered a huge fan following ever since she has participated in these shows. 

Shruti enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram, all thanks to her wonderful posts. And now, the actress has shared a video where she is showing her amazing dance moves. Shruti is seen dancing on Katrina Kaif's famous song Husn Parcham from Zero. 

Looking by the video, we can say that Shruti is one terrific dancer and has a long way to go in her career. 

What do you think about Shruti's dance video? Tell us in the comments. 

