Splitsvilla 12 contestant Alfez Khaishagi reveals about his special bond with Asim Riaz

MUMBAI: MTV's show Splitsvilla just completed season 12 and it rocked like its previous seasons. The youth-based show enjoys a huge fan following and provides a wholesome of entertainment.

Alfez Khaishagi made it to the semi finale and lost in the race, but he has developed a huge fan following.

During his recent live chat session with TellyChakkar, Alfez got candid about lots of things. When he was asked about participating in Bigg Boss, the handsome hunk said that he is not sure but he might think about it.

Furthermore, he couldn't stop praising Asim Riaz who became the runner-up of the show. Alfez revealed that Asim is his longtime friend and knows him since their modelling days. The actor said that Asim did exceptionally well in Bigg Boss 13 and the show gave him a lot of success.

Alfez said that Asim is doing quite well in his career and it’s because of the way he played in the show, he has got so much of success.

