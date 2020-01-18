Splitsvilla 12: Priyamvada Kant and Shrey Mittal's win receives mixed response

MUMBAI: Priyamvada Kant and Shrey Mittal took home the MTV Splitsvilla 12 trophy. They defeated Ashish Bhatia and Miesha Iyer.

The final task was a time-bound one and the judges tested their physical as well as mental abilities. Priyamvada and Shrey won the reality show with a margin of 26 seconds. On Twitter, the winners are getting a mixed response with some favouring the other couple. One of the Twitter users wrote, 'Very well deserved winners. Shrey and Pri played well and with dignity throughout. #splitsvillax2.' Another one tweeted, 'This was literally so sad that even I had tears. They literally ruled the show and never lost so seeing them not winning was heartbreaking. Just bad luck! #SplitsvillaX2.'

Have a look at a few tweets.

Very well deserved winners. Shrey and Pri played well and with dignity throughout. #splitsvillax2 — V (@BilluJiKiPanika) January 17, 2020

Finally a team that I wanted to win has won! #SplitsvillaX2 ! — Mia (@Miaellaworld) January 17, 2020

People if when ashish and meisha win :

i knew they will make only roadies splitsvilla winner ... scripted

people now when shrey and priam won :

Feeling sad for ashish and meisha

they ruled splitsvilla ... blah blah scripted

#SplitsvillaX2 — Tejeswini (@tejeswini6) January 18, 2020

This was literally so sad that even I had tears. They literally ruled the show and never lost so seeing them not winning was heart breaking. Just bad luck ! #SplitsvillaX2 — Afsana Mariya (@AfsanaMariya) January 17, 2020

Credits: Pinkvilla