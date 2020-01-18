Splitsvilla 12: Priyamvada Kant and Shrey Mittal's win receives mixed response

MUMBAI: Priyamvada Kant and Shrey Mittal took home the MTV Splitsvilla 12 trophy. They defeated Ashish Bhatia and Miesha Iyer.
The final task was a time-bound one and the judges tested their physical as well as mental abilities. Priyamvada and Shrey won the reality show with a margin of 26 seconds. On Twitter, the winners are getting a mixed response with some favouring the other couple. One of the Twitter users wrote, 'Very well deserved winners. Shrey and Pri played well and with dignity throughout. #splitsvillax2.' Another one tweeted, 'This was literally so sad that even I had tears. They literally ruled the show and never lost so seeing them not winning was heartbreaking. Just bad luck! #SplitsvillaX2.'
Very well deserved winners. Shrey and Pri played well and with dignity throughout. #splitsvillax2— V (@BilluJiKiPanika) January 17, 2020
Congratulations #PriyamvadaKant and #ShreyMittal!... #Splitsvilla12 @MTVIndia #SplitsvillaX2#WhenRiazBrothersMet— Ram Budha (@ramAk011MS) January 17, 2020
Finally a team that I wanted to win has won! #SplitsvillaX2 !— Mia (@Miaellaworld) January 17, 2020
People if when ashish and meisha win :— Tejeswini (@tejeswini6) January 18, 2020
i knew they will make only roadies splitsvilla winner ... scripted
people now when shrey and priam won :
Feeling sad for ashish and meisha
they ruled splitsvilla ... blah blah scripted
#SplitsvillaX2
We wants #winashishmaiesha #SplitsvillaX2— Garima Jayendra agarwal (@GarimaJayrima) January 18, 2020
This was literally so sad that even I had tears. They literally ruled the show and never lost so seeing them not winning was heart breaking. Just bad luck ! #SplitsvillaX2— Afsana Mariya (@AfsanaMariya) January 17, 2020
