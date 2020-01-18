News

Splitsvilla 12: Priyamvada Kant and Shrey Mittal's win receives mixed response

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
18 Jan 2020 06:54 PM

MUMBAI: Priyamvada Kant and Shrey Mittal took home the MTV Splitsvilla 12 trophy. They defeated Ashish Bhatia and Miesha Iyer.

The final task was a time-bound one and the judges tested their physical as well as mental abilities. Priyamvada and Shrey won the reality show with a margin of 26 seconds. On Twitter, the winners are getting a mixed response with some favouring the other couple. One of the Twitter users wrote, 'Very well deserved winners. Shrey and Pri played well and with dignity throughout. #splitsvillax2.' Another one tweeted, 'This was literally so sad that even I had tears. They literally ruled the show and never lost so seeing them not winning was heartbreaking. Just bad luck! #SplitsvillaX2.'

