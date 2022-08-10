Splitsvilla 14 winner Soundous Moufakir joins the daredevil lineup on 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13'

MUMBAI : Get ready for an adrenaline-packed ride as India's favourite stunt-based reality show, COLORS’ 'Khatron Ke Khiladi,' makes a roaring comeback with its 13th edition. And this time, it's bigger, bolder, and more daring with a new theme and daunting challenges! The show promises to take the contestants on a journey of a conquering their fears. Brace yourself for a nail-biting adventure as daredevil contestants from all walks of life are about to face their worst phobias head-on. And joining the fray is the winner of Splitsvilla 14 and participant of Roadies 18, Soundous Moufakir, who is all set to take the ultimate test of courage on 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13'. Are you ready to witness the thrill of a lifetime?



Excited to join ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’, Soundous says, “I think my entire life has been a preparation for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. This show has captured some of the most epic conquests of fear. I’m thrilled about competing with contestants who want to push the boundaries of their physical endurance. My journey in Splitsvilla and Roadies has taught me lessons that will come in handy during my stint on this show. I can’t wait to get on this heart-pumping ride with the other daredevils.”



‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’ will air soon on COLORS.