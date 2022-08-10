Splitsvilla 14 winner Soundous Moufakir joins the daredevil lineup on 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13'

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 04/24/2023 - 17:00
Soundous

MUMBAI : Get ready for an adrenaline-packed ride as India's favourite stunt-based reality show, COLORS’ 'Khatron Ke Khiladi,' makes a roaring comeback with its 13th edition. And this time, it's bigger, bolder, and more daring with a new theme and daunting challenges! The show promises to take the contestants on a journey of a conquering their fears. Brace yourself for a nail-biting adventure as daredevil contestants from all walks of life are about to face their worst phobias head-on. And joining the fray is the winner of Splitsvilla 14 and participant of Roadies 18, Soundous Moufakir, who is all set to take the ultimate test of courage on 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13'. Are you ready to witness the thrill of a lifetime? 
 
Excited to join ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’, Soundous says, “I think my entire life has been a preparation for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. This show has captured some of the most epic conquests of fear.  I’m thrilled about competing with contestants who want to push the boundaries of their physical endurance. My journey in Splitsvilla and Roadies has taught me lessons that will come in handy during my stint on this show. I can’t wait to get on this heart-pumping ride with the other daredevils.”  
 
‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’ will air soon on COLORS.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 Roadies 18 Soundous Moufakir Splitsvilla 14 TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 04/24/2023 - 17:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Splitsvilla 14 winner Soundous Moufakir joins the daredevil lineup on 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13'
MUMBAI : Get ready for an adrenaline-packed ride as India's favourite stunt-based reality show, COLORS’ 'Khatron Ke...
WOW! IB71 trailer: Vidyut Jammwal starrer looks like an interesting film about India’s confidential mission
MUMBAI: Vidyut Jammwal is known for his high-octane action films, but it looks like he is now entering a different...
Lovely! Sheezan Khan enjoys Eid with his family, check out the pictures
MUMBAI: Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul team got the worst shock of their lives when it’s lead actress Tunisha Sharma...
Exclusive! Sana Sayaad talks about Kundali Bhagya and bond with Paras and Baseer, “My bonding with both Baseer and Paras is really nice”! Read for more!
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment. Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is...
Milestone of 1500 episodes for Kundali Bhagya, here’s what Shraddha Arya had to say!
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s popular primetime show - Kundali Bhagya, has been ruling audiences’ hearts for almost 6 years since it...
Really! Shweta Tiwari's ex husband Raja Chaudhary remarried this Mumbai based professional after divorce
MUMBAI: Palak Tiwari recently made her Bollywood debut in the Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Her...
Recent Stories
Vidyut Jammwal
WOW! IB71 trailer: Vidyut Jammwal starrer looks like an interesting film about India’s confidential mission
Latest Video
Related Stories
Sheezan Khan
Lovely! Sheezan Khan enjoys Eid with his family, check out the pictures
Kundali Bhagya
Milestone of 1500 episodes for Kundali Bhagya, here’s what Shraddha Arya had to say!
Palak
Really! Shweta Tiwari's ex husband Raja Chaudhary remarried this Mumbai based professional after divorce
Umar Riaz
Shocking! Umar Riaz reveals why he unfollowed Rashami Desai and talks about his bond with Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash
Paras Kalnawat
Exclusive! Paras Kalnawat opens about his bond with Baseer and Sana, says, “ I don’t think anyone else could have played the role of Shaurya better than Baseer” and more!
Garba Queen Falguni Pathak
Garba Queen Falguni Pathak To Grace The Stage of Krish and Prerna's Wedding Ceremony, Wait This Wedding Comes With A Twist!