Splitsvilla season 4’s Hiba Trabelssi reveals the chilling details of being a victim of human trafficking 

MUMBAI : Splitsvilla season 14 has been one of the top reality shows in India. Judges Sunny Leone and Arjun Bijlani are winning hearts in it. Hiba Trabelssi, a Tunisian dancer and actor, is also a part of the dating show and has a close bond with Aagaz Khan. She is eagerly looking for an ideal match on the show.

Hiba has not only worked as Katrina Kaif’s body double but also featured in a Telugu film. Spiltsvilla is Hiba’s first Hindi TV show. The actress in an interview told a news portal that her journey into showbiz has not been an easy one. She revealed how she was the victim of human trafficking once.

Hiba said, “At first, when I came to India to pursue my career in the modeling industry I was scammed, and it was a total breakdown moment for me. I was a victim of human-trafficking without my knowledge, which was the scariest incident of my life. The person whom I put in all my trust, is the one who broke it and I was completely shattered. It was very tortuous and I was treated in an inhuman manner.”

She further added, “I was kidnapped and locked in a room without food and water for three days. I did not give up, and I escaped this nightmare. I was horrified by the whole experience, but I emerged stronger and decided to continue further, but at the same time this incident left a huge impact on me mentally and physically. I am thankful to Splitsvilla X4 for being a part of the better days of my life and it's only upwards from here.”

