Splitsvilla X4: Ex-contestants to enter the show and cause a commotion; Kashish Thakur faces the brunt

MUMBAI : MTV Splitsvilla X4 is one of the most successful shows on television, and the audiences loved the previous season as there were lots of twists and turns. It is a reality show in which many single girls and boys come on the show in order to find love and get some fame. The show is finally coming to an end and this season will get its winner.

Fans of the show are very excited and can’t wait to see who will win the show. Many are even taking wild guesses as to who the winner could be. In the episodes to come, some of the most entertaining ex-contestants will be entering the villa to create chaos. With the return of these ex-contestants, one of the strongest players on the show - Kashish Thakur - will be having a hard time. He will face many questions regarding his game plan, and will even be questioned about his commitment to Mehak; whether he is using their connection to his advantage or something else.

When Mehak returns, she gets very upset and says, “You shouted in front of everyone and said you like me, and you will leave the show if I leave, what happened now? I wanted you to take a stand for me, why didn’t you leave along with me? You have not only hurt me but have also contradicted your own statements. I am seeing you play with Akashlina when all I wanted was you. It makes me lose my senses, Kashish.” Kashish replies saying, “I am with you always Mehak, I don’t even stand beside her or hold her hand.”

But viewers have seen Kashish doing so even though he says that he didn’t do so. Furthermore, a few ex-contestants – Aagaz Akhtar and Kashish Ratnani will throw Kashish under the bus.

Will Kashish Thakur be able to defend himself from the allegations?

