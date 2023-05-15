SPNI strengthens its focus on digital and Hindi language entertainment; makes strategic leadership changes

MUMBAI:Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) has made strategic leadership changes to align with its vision for the future. The goal is to enhance focus on priorities and ensure success in the rapidly evolving M&E industry.

Under the new structure, Danish Khan will serve as Business Head for Sony LIV and Studio NEXT, exclusively focusing on digital offerings. Meanwhile, Neeraj Vyas will oversee SPNI's Hindi language entertainment as Business Head for SET, SAB, PAL, and Hindi Movies.

Danish and Neeraj will report to the MD & CEO of SPNI, and an effective transition plan is currently in progress. These leadership changes will take effect on June 1, 2023.

NP Singh, Managing Director & CEO, SPNI:

“As we increase our focus on digital and prioritise our DTC (direct-to-consumer) services, I'm excited to share that Danish will lead Sony LIV's growth and oversee Studio NEXT's expansion. Moreover, Neeraj will enhance the value proposition of SPNI's Hindi General Entertainment channels, including Sony Entertainment Television (SET), to drive growth and momentum in Hindi language entertainment. I wish them the best in their endeavours.”

Danish Khan, has had two stints with SPNI, totalling almost eighteen years of experience. In his current term, he has been the Business Head for Channel SET for seven years and has spearheaded Studio NEXT and Sony LIV since 2019.

Danish has achieved remarkable success in the digital business over the last three years following the launch of Sony LIV 2.0. Under his leadership, the top line has grown by more than 300%, and the monthly active users have increased fourfold, making it one of the most impressive turnaround stories in the industry. He aims to expand the digital business's footprint in domestic and international markets to ensure long-term sustainable growth for the network.

Neeraj Vyas, a seasoned veteran of SPNI for over twenty-seven years. With this new responsibility, Neeraj will lead SET's overall business strategy and collaborate with the team to fortify its brand and market presence.

Neeraj has been instrumental in heading SAB, PAL, and Hindi Movies for the past six years, guiding the movie cluster to maintain a dominant position in the market while driving SAB's exceptional growth with over 200% EBIT and close to 300% topline growth. With his impeccable leadership, SAB has consistently remained among the top three channels in its genre and underwent a remarkable brand reorientation, making it one of the most successful brand transformations in recent times.

About Culver Max Entertainment Private Limited (formerly known as Sony Pictures Networks India):

Sony Pictures Networks India is the consumer-facing identity of Culver Max Entertainment Private Limited, which is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Sony Group Corporation, Japan.

The Company has several channels including Sony Entertainment Television (SET and SET HD), one of India's leading Hindi general entertainment television channels; Sony MAX, India's premium Hindi movies and special events channel; Sony MAX 2, another Hindi movie channel showcasing great India Cinema; Sony MAX HD, a high definition Hindi movie channel airing premium quality films; Sony WAH, the Hindi movies channel for rural markets; Sony SAB and Sony SAB HD the family-oriented Hindi entertainment channels; Sony PAL, a genre leader in rural Hindi speaking markets (HSM) showcasing the best of Hindi general entertainment and Hindi movies from its content library; Sony PIX and Sony PIX HD, Sony BBC Earth and Sony BBC Earth HD, the premium factual entertainment channels, Sony AATH, the Bangla entertainment channel; Sony YAY!, the kids entertainment channel; Sony Sports Network – Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 1 HD, Sony Sports Ten 2, Sony Sports Ten 2 HD, Sony Sports Ten 3, Sony Sports Ten 3 HD, Sony Sports Ten 4, Sony Sports Ten 4 HD, Sony Sports Ten 5, Sony Sports Ten 5 HD; Sony Marathi, the Marathi general entertainment channel; Sony LIV - the digital entertainment VOD platform and Studio NEXT the independent production venture for original content and IPs for TV and digital media. The Company reaches out to over 700 million viewers in India and is available in 167 countries.

The Company is recognised as an employer of choice within and outside the media industry. It is a recipient of several awards, including India’s Best Companies to Work For 2021 by the Great Place to Work® Institute, India, ‘Aon Best Employers India’ awards in recognition of the company’s unique workplace culture and exceptional people practices, consistently ranking amongst India’s Top 10 Companies with Best Health & Wellness Practices by SHRM & CGP Partners and listed by Working Mother & AVTAR as one of the 100 Best Companies for Women in India.

The Company is in its 28th year of operations in India. Besides having overseas subsidiaries, it has a subsidiary MSM-Worldwide Factual Media Private Limited and an affiliate, Bangla Entertainment Private Limited in India.







