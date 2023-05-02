Spoiler Alert! Agnisakshi Ek Samjhauta: Satvik determined to tell Jeevika the truth

Rajnandini plays a big trick and makes a deal with Sukanya to keep Jeevika’s infertility a secret or else she will not get married.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 02/05/2023 - 08:45
MUMBAI:Agnisakshi... Ek Samjhauta is the new show from Colors and traces the life of a couple whose marriage has an expiry date. It’s the journey of Jeevika (played by Shivika Pathak), whose dream of building a whole new life with her husband Satvik (played by Aashay Mishra) is shattered on the first night of marriage.

Previously, Rajnandini plays a big trick and makes a deal with Sukanya to keep Jeevika’s infertility a secret or else she will not get married.

Thus, Sukanya follows Rajnandini. Later, Satvik realises the truth that Jeevika is actually the same girl who met with an accident because of him.

So, he decides to come clean and tell her the truth that he only loves Supriya, and that their marriage won’t last too long.

Interestingly, Satvik surely does not want to hide the truth from Jeevika, but Rajnandini is not ready to let this happen.

Therefore, Satvik decides to take a major step.

Later, Satvik and Jeevika meet at the temple, but he still fails to tell her the truth.

How will Satvik tell Jeevika the truth?

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

