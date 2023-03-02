Spoiler Alert! Anupamaa: Maya slaps Ankush for revealing her past

MUMBAI:Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the weekly BARC ratings. Rupali Ganguly plays the lead role while Gaurav Khanna plays the role of her husband Anuj. These days the track revolves around Anuj not willing to part with his daughter.

Currently, Maya is badly alleged amidst the entire crowd that comes to celebrate the birthday party of Anu. Coming up, Ankush reveals about Maya being a bar dancer.

Also read - Spoiler Alert! Anupamaa: Anu celebrates birthday with Anuj and Anupama; Maya feels jealous

Due to this, Maya is proved to be unfit to take care of Anu as she will not be considered as a reputed professionalism. To this, Maya slaps Ankush and reveals that there was a reason behind all that.

Maya was aware and fully ready for this topic getting raised. She knew that her past will definitely come in the way of acquiring Anu.

But, Maya will drape her bad past in a fine coating of sympathy and present it in front of Anuj and Anupama.

Will Anuj and Anupama believe Maya's story?

Also read - Spoiler Alert! Anupamaa: Maya humiliated by Anuj; reveals about her dark past

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Serial Xpress

DISCLAIMER - WE ARE NOT TARGETING ANY ACTOR, WE ARE ONLY FOLLWING THE TRACK OF THE SHOW AND ITS CHARACTERS