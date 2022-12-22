Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Bhavani states a solution for Virat's problems, the latter brings up Sai’s resignation

MUMBAI :The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the viewers. The serial has been entertaining the audience for quite some time now. The equations between Sai, Virat and Pakhi are everchanging as Virat and Sai try to come up with cordial ways to handle decisions regarding Savi. Pakhi was recently in a terrible accident and Sai saves her.

The drama is about to intensify in the upcoming track of the show.

Previously, Virat stops Sai at the threshold itself and doesn’t let her in to get to Pakhi, questioning how she learnt about her.

While Sai claims that she has a right to see Pakhi since she is her patient, Virat is adamant that he will decide who will treat Pakhi and Pulkit is Pakhi’s doctor. He makes it clear that he doesn’t want Sai to be near Pakhi.

Now, Bhavani berates Virat over his attempts at forgiveness. Bhavani explains to him that maybe he didn’t think much of his actions or what the society has to say, but he needs to understand what Pakhi saw and what her heart felt when she saw him and Sai.

Bhavani makes it clear that the question is no more about who is right and wrong, because the heart doesn’t pass judgment based on proofs and the solution to all his problems was for Sai to be away from his and Pakhi’s life.

Virat states that Sai and him will not be working together any longer since Sai already gave her resignation.

Will Sai's resignation help solve Virat and Pakhi's problems?

