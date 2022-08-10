Spoiler Alert! Katha Ankahee: Viaan and Katha start working together, Viaan’s love grows for Katha

MUMBAI:Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”. The show stars handsome hunk Adnan Khan who was last seen in ‘Ishq Subhanallah' opposite Eisha Singh and also stars Aditi Sharma who is known for her roles in shows like Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, Gangaa etc. The show has started on a great note and the upcoming episodes are sure to entertain its viewers.

Previously, Katha wonders what drawing does Aarav want to gift Robin.

On the other hand, Viaan feels overwhelmed as he receives a special gift from Aarav - a drawing of a bird. With some last-minute changes, Katha decides to go with Viaan for the Lonavala project.

On their way to Lonavala, Katha notices a beautiful drawing on the back seat and wonders who gave it to Viaan.

In the upcoming episode, Jeetu bhai informs both Katha and Viaan that their rival company, Pyramid has already submitted the design and budget without doing any research while Katha and Viaan are in Lonavala for the same.

Due to Earthcon’s credibility and good name in the industry, the client commits to the board that Earthcon has better designs and they will submit the same.

With full faith in Katha, Viaan starts working with her to ensure both the plan and budget are submitted on time.

While working together, Viaan's feelings for Katha continue to grow.

Will Katha also fall for Viaan?

