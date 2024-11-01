Spoiler Alert!! Madhavi and Popatlal to sell Bhide’s personal belongings against his wishes

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 01/11/2024 - 16:53
Madhavi

MUMBAI : In the recent episodes of India’s longest-running family show, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah we see Madhavi, wife of Bhide Master cleaning the house. She finds many personal belongings of Bhide from yesteryears in the house and wants to dispose them away. But Bhide, the Ek meva secretary of Gokuldham society refuses to throw his vintage collection as they are special to him and he doesn’t want to let them go away.

Bhide now secretly plans with Sodhi to store his old stuff in the society office but Madhavi comes to know about it from Abdul. This angers Madhavi bhabhi and along with Patrakaar Popatlal’s help she plans to sell Bhide's so called precious collections to a scrap dealer.

Despite Bhide's earnest pleas to preserve his childhood treasures, both Madhavi and Popatlal proceed to sell and this creates a conflicting situation.

What will happen next?

Will Bhide find his missing belongings? Is there hope for him to regain his cherished possessions?

Stay tuned to watch Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and to know what will happen with the belongings … 

About Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah show:

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest- sitcoms that aired first in 2008 and is now in its 15th year with over 3900 episodes. Other than its flagship show, Neela Film Productions Private Limited also streams Gukuldhamchi Duniyadari in Marathi and Tarak Mama Ayyo Rama in Telegu on YouTube. The shows along with the character universe are authored and created by Asit Kumarr Modi.

