Spoiler Alert! Naagin 4: Will Vishaka destroy Laal Tekdi mandir to know the secret?

MUMBAI: Colors' show Naagin 4 is doing wonders on the small screen. The show has been doing wonders ever since the beginning,

Naagin 4 has witnessed lots of interesting twists and turns in the story. The show has seen lots of characters being introduced which has increased the entertainment level.

Rashami Desai, Anita Hassanandani's entry has made the show more interesting.

And now, as per the latest video of Naagin 4 doing the rounds of social media, we can see Naagin Vishaka destroying the Laal Tekdi mandir to find out the secret.

Take a look at the video:

Well, it would be interesting to see if Vishaka will be successful in doing this or will Brinda save the temple.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for all the latest updates.