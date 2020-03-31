News

Spoiler Alert! Naagin 4: Will Vishaka destroy Laal Tekdi mandir to know the secret?

Naagin Vishaka might destroy the Laal Tekdi Mandir in Naagin 4.

Harmisha Chauhan's picture
By Harmisha Chauhan
31 Mar 2020 02:24 PM

MUMBAI: Colors' show Naagin 4 is doing wonders on the small screen. The show has been doing wonders ever since the beginning, 

Naagin 4 has witnessed lots of interesting twists and turns in the story. The show has seen lots of characters being introduced which has increased the entertainment level. 

Rashami Desai, Anita Hassanandani's entry has made the show more interesting. 

And now, as per the latest video of Naagin 4 doing the rounds of social media, we can see Naagin Vishaka destroying the Laal Tekdi mandir to find out the secret. 

Take a look at the video:

Well, it would be interesting to see if Vishaka will be successful in doing this or will Brinda save the temple. 

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for all the latest updates.

Tags Colors Naagin 4 Vishaka Rashami Desai Anita Hassanandani Laal Tekdi Brinda Instagram TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Throwback: Romantic pictures of Jethalal and...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here