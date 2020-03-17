News

SPOTTED: Ananya Pandey on the sets of Zee Café’s Starry Nights GEN Y

17 Mar 2020 01:51 PM

MUMBAI: The coolest student on the block – Ananya Pandey was seen on the sets of Zee Café's Starry Nights GEN Y. The actor looked pretty in pink as she was seen in her element giving off a ‘chill’ vibe with her mentor, buddy and Director of Student of the Year 2, Punit Malhotra and host Komal Nahta. Here’s an exclusive sneak-peek where the millennial icon is seen at her quirky best. Watch what transpires on the upcoming episode of Starry Nights GEN Y on Sunday, March 22, 2020 only on Zee Café. 

Hangout with the young guns of Bollywood town and their mentors on Starry Nights GEN Y premiering from March 8, 2020, every Sunday at 10 PM only on Zee Café and Zee Café HD

 

