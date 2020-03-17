SPOTTED: Ananya Pandey on the sets of Zee Café’s Starry Nights GEN Y

MUMBAI: The coolest student on the block – Ananya Pandey was seen on the sets of Zee Café's Starry Nights GEN Y. The actor looked pretty in pink as she was seen in her element giving off a ‘chill’ vibe with her mentor, buddy and Director of Student of the Year 2, Punit Malhotra and host Komal Nahta. Here’s an exclusive sneak-peek where the millennial icon is seen at her quirky best. Watch what transpires on the upcoming episode of Starry Nights GEN Y on Sunday, March 22, 2020 only on Zee Café.
Hangout with the young guns of Bollywood town and their mentors on Starry Nights GEN Y premiering from March 8, 2020, every Sunday at 10 PM only on Zee Café and Zee Café HD
The multicoloured outfit suits best on
Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?
Add new comment