SPOTTED! Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj Kapadia's LOOKALIKE on the sets of Anupamaa

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world. Anupamaa has been the most adored show on television; its gripping storyline and contemporary topics educate the audiences with different issues over all.

Maan are always up to something on off camera sharing some of the behind the scenes while shooting. Likewise, Rupali has shared something interesting on the sets. Looks like Gaurav has a twin in his team.

Check out the picture :

Fans are loving Rupali's witty humor and fun moments on the sets. Moreover, they are super excited to see what their relationship will turn out to be in future.

Meanwhile in the show we see that Vanraj now asks Paritosh to put it in newspapers that Anuj is no more a part of Kapadia Empire. Anupama smiles at Vanraj's cheap move while he isn't aware of the drama it will bring in his own life. This news spreads like fire. All the investors had trust in Anuj as he is a very good businessman and here Vanraj has no experience. Investors will pull their hands out and this will make things worse for Vanraj. This brings a tough time for him to deal with.

