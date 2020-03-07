Spread Love and Smiles this Women’s Day, Sangeeta Kapure

MUMBAI: A woman that spreads love and happiness to everyone she meets, spends time with. Just like her character Nidhi Rajvanshi in the serial, “Yeh Rishte Hai Pyaar Ke”, she is super fun and bubbly person. She is a friend everyone needs, Sangeeta often surprises her near and dear ones with Birthday bashes and random visits. She recently celebrated her BFFs birthdays with grand bashes and love. Sangeeta’s startling comic timing in an elevating TV series “Yeh Rishte hai Pyaar ke” on Starplus, which has become one of the extensively watched serials at Primetime; her character Nidhi Rajvansh aka Nidhi Mami has become a household name for every viewer in India and Overseas.

Her message this woman’s day is super cute, Happy Women's Day to all the beautiful women, without you the whole world is incomplete, you make this world a better place to like, thank you soo much for bringing art and life to us.

Sangeeta is one of the most loved artists in the serial and her bond with her co-stars is surely commendable. Meet her any day, she will make you fall in love with her charming personality and her cute approach towards everything in life.