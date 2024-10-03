Sreejita De reveals her harrowing casting couch experience, ‘I ran out of the office’

While many actresses have gone through the horrifying experiences of casting couch, which has become a reality in today’s entertainment world, actress Sreejita too had this scary experience and revealed how at a young age she had to go through that.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 03/10/2024 - 19:45
Sreejita

MUMBAI: Sreejita De is a well-known actress in the world of the television industry. She is best known for her performance in serials like Uttaran and Nazar, and she has a good fan following. But she rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss Season 16 and she was known for her fights with Tina Dutta in the show.  The actress recently got married to Michael Blohm-Pape and she seems to be in a happy place. 

Also Read-Exclusive! Sreejita De reveals if she was offered the reality show “Khatro Ke Khiladi” and talks about her differences with Tina Dutta

While many actresses have gone through the horrifying experiences of casting couch, which has become a reality in today’s entertainment world, actress Sreejita too had this scary experience and revealed how at a young age she had to go through that. She mentioned that she was offered a Bengali film when she was 19 years old and since her mom was in Kolkata, she decided to meet the director alone in his office.

Sreejita mentioned that she was disturbed by the way the director, who was quite old, touched her shoulders and looked at her. She said she took her purse and ran out of his office.

Sreejita mentioned that this experience has made her stronger. She also said that when there is good work involved, there is no casting couch involved. 

Also Read-Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Sreejita De talks about bonding with Archana and reveals who she would target in the house  

Sreejita is known for her TV shows Uttaran and Nazar. She has also been a part of the Bollywood film Luv Ka The End. 

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.  

Credit-BollywoodLife 

Sreejita De Nach Baliye season 10 Bigg Boss Season 16 Tina Dutta Michael Blohm-Pape Reality show TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 03/10/2024 - 19:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Maharani 3 twitter review: Fans complain that they cannot wait for the next season
MUMBAI: Maharani season 1 released in the year 2021 and since then, Huma Qureshi’s fan base has only expanded due to...
Zain Imam denies ‘Dating Rumours’ with his NaamKarann co-actor Aditi Rathore
MUMBAI: Star Plus show Naamkarann launched in 2016 and went on for two years till 2018. The show starred Aditi Rathore...
Sreejita De reveals her harrowing casting couch experience, ‘I ran out of the office’
MUMBAI: Sreejita De is a well-known actress in the world of the television industry. She is best known for her...
Kareena Kapoor opens up about dumping her EX for someone hotter and reveals 'Tashan's impact on her journey
MUMBAI: For the past twenty years, one of the most well-known figures in Indian cinema has been Kareena Kapoor Khan....
A tribute to eminent names like Rajnikanth, Yash, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui is on its way! Star Plus Show: Udne Ki Aasha! Witness the inspirational journey to success like never before!
MUMBAI: They lead a life of luxury and glory that we human beings can only envy. However, not every film star was born...
Khichdi 2 cast opens up on the Franchise's Influence; 'Khichdi Is Our Origin'
MUMBAI: Hansa, Praful, Babuji, Himanshu, and others have been making India giggle uncontrollably for more than 20 years...
Recent Stories
Kareena Kapoor
Kareena Kapoor opens up about dumping her EX for someone hotter and reveals 'Tashan's impact on her journey
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Zain
Zain Imam denies ‘Dating Rumours’ with his NaamKarann co-actor Aditi Rathore
Rajnikanth
A tribute to eminent names like Rajnikanth, Yash, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui is on its way! Star Plus Show: Udne Ki Aasha! Witness the inspirational journey to success like never before!
Rishabh
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Rishabh Jaiswal aka Krish talks about playing a disturbed teenager in the show
Samridhii
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Samridhii Shukla feels that men do get affected by women's progress, read on
Anupamaa
Anupamaa fame Alpana Buch REVEALS why Rupali Ganguly starrer show is mostly appreciated and loved
Priyanka
Priyanka Chopra once revealed that Mannara Chopra would one day be a huge star; Check out the THROWBACK video