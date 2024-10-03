Sreejita De reveals her harrowing casting couch experience, ‘I ran out of the office’

MUMBAI: Sreejita De is a well-known actress in the world of the television industry. She is best known for her performance in serials like Uttaran and Nazar, and she has a good fan following. But she rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss Season 16 and she was known for her fights with Tina Dutta in the show. The actress recently got married to Michael Blohm-Pape and she seems to be in a happy place.

While many actresses have gone through the horrifying experiences of casting couch, which has become a reality in today’s entertainment world, actress Sreejita too had this scary experience and revealed how at a young age she had to go through that. She mentioned that she was offered a Bengali film when she was 19 years old and since her mom was in Kolkata, she decided to meet the director alone in his office.

Sreejita mentioned that she was disturbed by the way the director, who was quite old, touched her shoulders and looked at her. She said she took her purse and ran out of his office.

Sreejita mentioned that this experience has made her stronger. She also said that when there is good work involved, there is no casting couch involved.

Sreejita is known for her TV shows Uttaran and Nazar. She has also been a part of the Bollywood film Luv Ka The End.

