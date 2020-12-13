Srishti Jain and Raghav Tiwari have become good friends!

MUMBAI: The cute jodi of Hamari Wali Good News' Srishti Jain and Raghav Tiwari has some great onscreen chemistry. Speaking of which Srishti says,” Raghav and I have bonded very well! He’s a true gentleman. He’s unlike most people you come across in the industry. Both of us trip on Bollywood dialogues and references. Our music choices are also quite similar. We talk about all kinds of stuff. We’re both very passionate about what we do so a lot of discussions revolve around that. We’ve all become friends on set so we sit with everyone and chit chat. We click lots pictures of each other!”

So have you become good friends offscreen? “ Yes we have indeed. Raghav and I have become really good friends. He’s very supportive. He lifts my mood when I’m feeling low. He’s very caring and considerate. Also our mental wavelength really matches.” Speaking about their onscreen chemistry Srishti says,” Well everyone tells me they think we look great together, that our pairing is really cute and I also agree.” The pair is looking awesome and their fans are loving it. This show is creating waves also because of its unique subject. Srishti and Raghav have performed in the recently concluded Zee Rishtey Awards. She adds,” Yes we have performed and we’re super pumped about it! Can’t reveal the song but I can assure you, both the performances are a lot of fun and the audience is in for a treat.” Let’s wait for their performance.