From Sriti Jha to Ankita Lokhande, check out which celeb is traveling where

MUMBAI : As the New Year’s eve is just round the corner, many people are going to far away lands to ring in the new year. That includes our celebs who go to exotic locations with their family and friends to enjoy the winter fun as well as bring in the new year on a happy note.

Also Read- Ankita Lokhande's b'day plans: European getaway, quality time with hubby

Here is a list of celebs who are off to another country for a much needed break;

Sriti Jha

Sriti’s role as Malini Sharma in Disney India's teen drama Dhoom Machaao Dhoom marked her television debut in 2007. After playing Pragya Arora opposite Shabir Ahluwalia in Ekta Kapoor's Kumkum Bhagya, Jha garnered further critical recognition and accolades.

Here are the actresses travel shots that she posted on her social media page for her fans to see;

Ankita Lokhande

Television actress Ankita Lokhande Jain has been a popular face in the entertainment business. From Pavitra Rishta to Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, the actress has time and again shown her acting chops. She is one of the finest actresses in Indian TV and recently she married businessman Vicky Jain and is living a luxurious life.

Ankita loves to travel and here are some of the recent glimpses of the actress through her lovely social media posts;

Also Read- Exclusive! Divya Agarwal talks about turning 30 and has a special wish, “I pray this calm and nice vibe to continue and wish to have no drama at all”

Divya Agarwal

Divya rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss OTT where she emerged as the winner of the show and made headlines for her tiff with Pratik Sehajpal. The actress who celebrated her birthday recently, also got another surprise when her boyfriend Apurva Padgaonkar proposed to her and she said yes.

Divya can be seen leaving with her fiance Apurva Padgaonkar for an undisclosed location.

Credit-Viral Bhayani

Surbhi Jyoti

Surbhi is most prominently known for her roles in TV serials like Qubool Hai and Naagin 3. Surbhi began her acting career with her performances in regional theater and films in 2010. She rose to fame with her character of Zoya in Qubool Hai, which was her debut serial, and she is still known by her character name Zoya.

Surbhi is currently holidaying in the US, check out her lovely social media posts;

Dheeraj Dhoopar

Dheeraj Dhoopar is one of the most talented and celebrated actors in the telly town. He gained a lot of love for his performance as Karan Luthra in Zee TV's Kundali Bhagya. The actor made his debut in Maat Pitaah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg as Ansh. Later on, he got many lead and cameo roles in popular shows like Behenein, Mrs Tendulkar, Zindagi Kahe – Smile Please, Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, Naagin 5, Sasural Simar Ka, among others.

Dheeraj is currently holidaying in London, check out some of his pictures from there;

Whose pictures did you enjoy the most?

Tell us in the comments section below.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.