Sriti Jha, Avinash Mishra and others talk about their plans on Valentine's Day

MUMBAI: Sriti Jha a.k.a Pragya from Kumkum Bhagya: I do not have any plans for Valentine's Day, but I truly believe in everything that celebrates love and kindness. Hears wishing everyone a Happy Valentine's Day!

Mugdha Chapekar a.k.a Prachi from Kumkum Bhagya: I really think Valentine's Day is silly, in fact, I've never celebrated it in my life. Why have just one day where you shower showoff your love and affection for your partner? If you love someone, make that person feel special every single day and not just on Valentine's Day.

Avinash Mishra a.k.a Shantanu from Yeh Teri Galiyan: I don’t really have any plans for Valentine's Day this year till now, but I do believe that it is the best day for all the lovers around the world to shower their love on each other. Ideally, I would like to chill with my friends and have a good time on Valentine's Day, so let's see what this year has in store for me.

Ruchi Savarn a.k.a Disha from Kumkum Bhagya: I truly believe love is friendship and even after four years of being married I feel like I am staying with a friend and that's how it should be! For me every day is Valentine's Day and that's how it should be!

Sanjay Gagnani a.k.a Prithvi from Kundali Bhagya: Each day of the year is good to express your love for your loved ones, be it your family, girlfriend, wife, sibling or anyone else. But having said that I feel Valentine's Day is a special day and it serves as a good reminder for everyone to express their affection towards their close ones. In fact, it should not be restricted just to lovers, but we should celebrate every kind of love and relationship. This year, I plan to surprise Poonam (Preet) with an impromptu plan, so let's see how it goes!