Is Sriti Jha dating Kunal Karan Kapoor? The actress clarifies…

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
25 Nov 2019 07:12 PM

MUMBAI : Kumkum Bhagya is one of the most loved shows on Indian television. It has always managed to stay in the top 10 on the TRP charts. Sriti Jha, who plays the role of Pragya in the show, has been in the news frequently for many reasons, one being her love life. The actress is rumoured to be dating actor Kunal Karan Kapoor.

In a recent interview with Times of India, she opened up about her equation with Kunal. Recently, there were also rumours that the two have parted ways. She finally decided to shut down all these rumours and declared that she is 'single' and Kunal is just a good friend. She added that she never felt the need to clarify anything, as she doesn't owe an explanation to anyone about her private life.

She further clarified that Kunal is an amazing person, but she wants people to see her work rather than her personal life. However, when quipped if loneliness ever seeps in and if she feels the need to have a partner, she had a rather 'friend-ly' answer. Sriti said that she has many friends and they never make all efforts to be with her and never let her feel alone. She futher added that finds solace in solitude.

Well, that’s a shame. The two would make for a very cute couple. Meanwhile, in the show, Sriti’s chemistry with her co-star Shabir Ahluwalia, who plays the role of Abhi, is loved by fans.

