Sriti Jha has a special message for her fans as Kumkum Bhagya completes 6 years on Zee TV

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s popular primetime drama - Kumkum Bhagya, has been ruling audiences’ hearts ever since it was launched in 2014. Produced by TV czarina Ekta Kapoor and featuring actors like Shabir Ahluwalia (as Abhi), Sriti Jha (as Pragya), Krishna Kaul (as Ranbir) and Mugdha Chapekar (as Prachi); this family drama explores and brings to life a whole range of emotions as well as the deepest intricacies of human relationships. The chemistry of its leads Abhi-Pragya as well as the gen-next couple Prachi-Ranbir, and its intriguing plot full of twists, turns and surprises have kept the viewers hooked. In fact, it has been a roaring success on the viewership charts every year and has won more than 50 awards till date. And it looks like there is no stopping the show as Kumkum Bhagya completes 6 years this month!

Time and again, Kumkum Bhagya has reinstated the belief that opposites do attract, showcasing how despite having contrasting personalities, its lead protagonists are inseparable. The love story of the flamboyant, rockstar Abhi and the bespectacled, girl-next-door Pragya is really very relatable for the audience. In fact, the romance between the gen-next stars is also similar. Prachi is a simple, small-town but independent and brave girl, while Ranbir is a dashing man who has girls swooning over him. Their chemistry is adorable too, something that most millennials relate to! This relatability and belief factor have been instrumental in the show’s success over the years.

Kumkum Bhagya also delves into the dynamics between several diverse set of characters in Abhi-Pragya’s lives, each of who have won the hearts of viewers in their individual capacity. The power of the show’s emotional quotient is evident in the passionate response it receives each time Abhi-Pragya or Prachi-Ranbir part or reunite! All these factors have truly powered it to continue winning hearts even after 6 years since its inception.

While speaking about Kumkum Bhagya’s incredible milestone, Zee TV Business Head, Aparna Bhosle mentioned, “Kumkum Bhagya is one of our most loved fiction properties. It is on the back of its compelling narrative, dynamic plot with unexpected twists and turns and the universal adulation enjoyed by leads Abhi-Pragya, that the show has continued to sustain audience interest even 6 years since it first aired on the channel. In terms of brand loyalty, it has helped Zee TV grow year on year. The show has made an unparalleled contribution in making Zee TV the audience’s preferred weekday primetime destination. We are proud to see the show complete 6 years and I would like to take this opportunity to thank Balaji Telefilms and Ekta Kapoor for driving the show so well. Together, we hope to achieve many more milestones.”

Sriti Jha, who plays the role of Pragya, also added, “As Kumkum Bhagya completes 6 years on Zee TV, I would like to thank the whole team. It is their dedication and hard work that has enabled us to entertain the audience and garner so much love. Also, I would like to tell all our fans and followers that we love you as much as you love us, it is for your entertainment that we strive to put our best foot forward. Due to the current lockdown, we haven’t been able to shoot for new episodes, but I am glad that the audience is enjoying our journey of over 1500 episodes that is currently on-air right now on Zee TV!”