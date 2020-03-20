Sriti Jha’s SILENT MESSAGE to her fans

MUMBAI: The current scenario of the world trying their level best to survive from pandemic Corona Virus has not affected TellyChakkar.com's efficiency to bring about fresh updates on Television shows for our avid readers.

The entire world is in terror with the latest Corona Virus affecting zillions across the globe. As a precatory measure, India has called for an alert and Mumbai, which is the financial hub of the country has schools, colleges and workplaces asking their employees to work from home.

The city is also a hub for the entertainment industry and actors who are usually juggling between their shoot schedules and meeting deadlines have been informed that there will be no shoots between 19 March to 30 March until any further notice.

Actors, during this time, will be home and will probably do all the things which they have on their priority list when at home and not shooting.

While a lot of the citizen’s are panicking, a few actors are taking this opportunity to do things they hardly get time to, because of their hectic schedule.

Actress Sriti Jha who plays the character of Pragya in Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya is a bookworm, and it is a known fact about the actress.

Sriti is utilising her time by reading a book. They say reading a book is a great exercise for one’s mind and looks like Sriti is just doing the right thing by distancing herself socially but at the same time doing something that she loves.

Have a look at her post:

She posted this picture of herself reading a book on Instagram and captioned “Self-timed” which is also a silent message to all her fans to take the situation seriously and adhere to the precatory measures suggested by the government.