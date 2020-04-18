Sriti Jha showers UNCONDITIONAL LOVE on 'THIS' actress!

MUMBAI: We all know by now that Kumkum Bhagya actress Sriti Jha has very selected friends in the industry.

She does mingle well with her co-stars and some industry friends who share the same interest as that of hers like exploring new places and reading books.

From Shabbir Ahluwalia who plays Abhi in the show to Arjit Taneja to Kunal Karan Kapoor and not to forget Mouni Roy!

She does have her list of favourites…

While Sriti comes across as a very good daughter-in-law in her show Kumkum Bhagya where she plays the role of Pragya, people are in awe of her in real life too. She is very active on social media and often keeps posting pictures of all what she likes doing and what is keeping her busy.

From her travel pictures to how she is exploring different place and spending quality time with her friends, her followers are updated about her by the minute.

And recently, she took to the ‘Gram’ and uploaded several pictures of her with her closest pals from the industry. And one of them is her BFF Maanvi Gagroo !

She recently shared different shades of her personality and called her a goddess...looks like she truly worships her and shares unconditional love.