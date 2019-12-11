News

Sriti Jha, Shraddha Arya and Ridhima Pandit join Shweta Tiwari for the promo of ALTBalaji's Hum Tum And Them!

11 Dec 2019 05:34 PM

MUMBAI: Sriti Jha is most definitely a very popular face.

She is loved and renowned for her character role of Pragya in her Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya which is again a top rated show on the BARC charts. Now along with this, she recently starred in a promo of Hum Tum And Them, an upcoming web series on ALTBalaji. Along with her feature Shraddha Arya and Ridhima Pandit.

The promo talks about how Shewta Tiwari playing the character if Shiva shares that it is so surprising how a stranger can put a smile on your face and make you feel special but then, her friends, Sriti Jha, Shraddha Arya and Ridhima Pandit pop in their views that it is not possible in real life…

past seven days