SRK’s dialogue Pyaar Dosti hai has inspired the love story of Uday and Vashma in Kyun Utthe dil Chhod Ayae

MUMBAI: SRK famous dialogue Pyaar dosti hai is something on what many relationships are based on in today’s time . So is one of the jodi's of Sony Entertainment Televising’s new show Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod ayae. That jodi is of Uday aka Shagun and Vashma aka Anchal. The show is a love story of the three girls Amrit ,Vashma and Radha at backdrop of partition.

The story of Uday and Vashma fits perfectly on the famous dialogue of King Khan that is pyaar dosti hai from one of his iconic movies Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. In the show it is shown they are friends initially and then fall in love in with each other. Also Vashma aka Anchal agrees with this concept and says I would like to have someone as my partner who is first my friend and then a lover because as friends, we would become more comfortable with each other and would be able to share everything.

Anchal said “The best part of Uday and Vashma’s love story is that they were friends before and then gradually fell for each other. Likewise, I prefer the concept of Pyaar dosti hai just like Shahrukh Sir I can’t fall for someone until and unless she is friend and so do I . Even my partner should be my friend first because then I will be able to be at ease with him and then gradually fall for him.

