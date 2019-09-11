News

Ssharad Malhotra and Yesha Rughani starrer Muskaan completes 400 episodes

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
11 Sep 2019 07:43 PM

MUMBAI: Muskaan is one of the most popular TV shows. The show, which features Ssharad Malhotra and Yesha Rughani, has reached a milestone. It has completed 400 episodes.

The team is super happy and they expressed their happiness on social media. Ssharad, who plays the role of Raunak Singh in the show, shared an adorable video on his social media and wrote, "400 ke 1000 ho aur yuh hi sabkechehre par #musakaan bani rahe ...... Thank you !!!!".

On the other hand, actress Yesha, who essays the role of Muskaan Singh, also shared a cute picture and wrote, "4Hundred Today, 4Ever in your hearts, we wish to be!#greatlygrateful #TeamMuskaan".

Take a look below:

Tags > Muskaan, TV shows, Raunak Singh, Ssharad Malhotra, Yesha Rughani, 400 episodes,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Prasthanam cast on The Kapil Sharma Show

Prasthanam cast on The Kapil Sharma Show
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Amit Sadh
Amit Sadh
Miley Cyrus
Miley Cyrus
Manasi Parekh
Manasi Parekh
Rashami Desai
Rashami Desai
Shalini Sahuta
Shalini Sahuta
Irfan Pathan
Irfan Pathan
Abhimaan Balhara
Abhimaan Balhara
Jayshree Soni
Jayshree Soni
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja

past seven days