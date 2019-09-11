Ssharad Malhotra and Yesha Rughani starrer Muskaan completes 400 episodes

MUMBAI: Muskaan is one of the most popular TV shows. The show, which features Ssharad Malhotra and Yesha Rughani, has reached a milestone. It has completed 400 episodes.

The team is super happy and they expressed their happiness on social media. Ssharad, who plays the role of Raunak Singh in the show, shared an adorable video on his social media and wrote, "400 ke 1000 ho aur yuh hi sabke chehre par #musakaan bani rahe ...... Thank you !!!!".

On the other hand, actress Yesha, who essays the role of Muskaan Singh, also shared a cute picture and wrote, "4Hundred Today, 4Ever in your hearts, we wish to be!#greatlygrateful #TeamMuskaan".

Take a look below: