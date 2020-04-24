Ssharad Malhotra’s wife Ripci Bhatia reveals he is way too romantic

MUMBAI: Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki actor Ssharad Malhotra is one of the most popular television actors. He is happily married to Ripci Bhatia and the two make for a gorgeous couple.

They tied the knot last year on 20 April in Mumbai in a grand ceremony. The couple also had a Gurudwara wedding. The duo recently celebrated their first anniversary amidst lockdown and tried every bit to make it special.

Recently, Ssharad had an exclusive live chat and his wife Ripci did something adorable. The designer was watching the live chat sitting in another room and left a heartfelt comment for her hubby dearest while he was busy answering fan's questions. Describing Ssharad, Ripci wrote, "He is an absolute family man, way too romantic, caring, loving than all the characters he has played so far. Extremely respectful and considerate." She also added a heart at the end of her comment.

Credits: India Forums