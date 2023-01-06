SSR missed by fans as Ankita Lokhande posts about 14 yrs of 'Pavitra Rishta'

On the fourteenth anniversary of iconic television serial 'Pavitra Rishta' on Wednesday, actress Ankita Lokhande, who played the memorable Archana in the show, said that she still feels connected with her "first baby."
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 06/01/2023 - 20:18
SSR missed by fans as Ankita Lokhande posts about 14 yrs of 'Pavitra Rishta'

MUMBAI:On the fourteenth anniversary of iconic television serial 'Pavitra Rishta' on Wednesday, actress Ankita Lokhande, who played the memorable Archana in the show, said that she still feels connected with her "first baby."

'Pavitra Rishta' aired from June 2009 to October 2014. It is an adaptation of Tamil television series Thirumathi Selvam. Along with Ankita, the show starred late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who played the endearing Manav.

In late 2018, and later in 2020 after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, the series was rebroadcast. A web series titled 'Pavitra Rishta - Its Never too Late' aired on from September 2021 starring Ankita Lokhande reprising her role as Archana and Shaheer Sheikh as Manav.

Ankita took to Instagram, where she shared a clip of all her looks from the show and wrote: "14 years of Pavitra rishta and still feels so fresh and connected with my first ever baby.. Thanku God for everything!!"

She added: "And thank you so much @ektarkapoor for always having that faith in me that I could be your archu and Thank u for giving me the new identity as Archana because the people who loved me during the show when they see or meet me now also, the first name which comes in there mind is archu and I love it so much.."

"Thank u so much everyone around who has loved and watched this beautiful show called pavitra rishta with all there heart and soul .. I'm grateful forever."

Fans took to the comment section and shared how much they miss Sushant Singh Rajput, who ventured into acting with the show.

One wrote: "Sushant u r missed every minute."

Another wrote: "Sushant Singh Rajput is missing your video plz one pic SSR."

"Missing sushant," said another.

A user said that he is missing Manav, Sushant's character from the show.

"Still feels so fresh but missing Sushi," wrote a fan.

SOURCE-IANS
 

On the fourteenth anniversary of iconic television serial 'Pavitra Rishta' on Wednesday actress Ankita Lokhande TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 06/01/2023 - 20:18

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
'RHTDM', 'Coolie No.1', 'F.A.L.T.U' to be turned into animated features
MUMBAI: Films like 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein', 'Coolie No.1', and 'F.A.L.T.U' are being adapted into animated films....
Sara 'scolded' mum Amrita Singh for buying a towel for Rs 1600, reveals Vicky
MUMBAI: Actor Vicky Kaushal has disclosed a peculiar secret about Sara Ali Khan that involves a towel.Vicky and Sara...
Adah Sharma didn't drink water for 40 hours, shot in minus 16 degrees
MUMBAI:'The Kerala Story' actress Adah Sharma prepared in extreme conditions and did not even take a sip of water for...
Sanjay Dutt remembers his 'guiding light' Nargis on her birth anniversary
MUMBAI:Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt remembered his mother and iconic actress Nargis, whom he fondly called his "guiding...
Comic Timing: Aamir says he'd love to do a film with Kapil Sharma
MUMBAI: Aamir Khan, who attended the trailer launch of the Punjabi film 'Carry On Jatta 3' in Mumbai, said he would...
Promo Review: Barsatein might just be the love story audiences were waiting for, Kushal and Shivangi's chemistry thrives even in the trailer!
MUMBAI:Ekta Kapoor is the queen of Indian TV, and she has been for the longest time. She has been able to introduce...
Recent Stories
Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein
'RHTDM', 'Coolie No.1', 'F.A.L.T.U' to be turned into animated features
Latest Video
Related Stories
The Kapil Sharma Show
Sara 'scolded' mum Amrita Singh for buying a towel for Rs 1600, reveals Vicky
Promo Review: Barsatein might just be the love story audiences were waiting for, Kushal and Shivangi's chemistry thrives even in
Promo Review: Barsatein might just be the love story audiences were waiting for, Kushal and Shivangi's chemistry thrives even in the trailer!
Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai
Manmohan Tiwari gets possessed by a ghost in 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai'
Terrible! Famous Bhojpuri Singer Nisha Upadhaya attacked live on stage, and suffered a terrifying bullet injury! Details Inside!
Terrible! Famous Bhojpuri Singer Nisha Upadhaya attacked live on stage, and suffered a terrifying bullet injury! Details Inside!
Shocking! MC Stan receives massive backlash as his team misbehaves with media; read to know more
Shocking! MC Stan receives massive backlash as his team misbehaves with media; read on to know more
It felt like I was watching two Tushars on stage
Judge Geeta Kapur exclaims -“It felt like I was watching two Tushars on stage”