Star Bharat actors Iqbal Khan and Rahil Azam share their plans for celebrating Eid this year

MUMBAI: Ramazan is a holy festival celebrated by people all over India. It’s a month of doing charity and good work. Star Bharat actors like Hiba Nawab, Iqbal Khan, and Rahil Azam opens up about their plans on celebrating Eid this year and extend their wishes to their fans.

Iqbal Khan from ‘Na Umra Ki Seema Ho’ says, “Eid is going to be a little different today as I’ll celebrate it with my family although I’ll be shooting on the day of Eid but I’ll fly the same night to Kashmir and celebrate it with my family there. I am usually working every time on Eid but this time even though I’m working on the main day but I’ll take some days off from the next day and try to make this Eid special for everyone in my family and since I’ll be on set during the day, I’ll celebrate it with my ‘Na Umra ki Seema Ho’ family.

Actor Rahil Azam 'Ashaon Ka Savera...Dheere Dheere Se', speaking about Eid 23, says, "I will go to my home Bangalore to celebrate Eid this time. Being an actor, we usually don’t get time to spend with our family or friends especially during festivals or other occasions because of our heavy schedules but I am very happy that this year I’ll be free as I have an off from shoot and I’ll get to celebrate Eid with my parents this year”.

Star Bharat wishes you all a very Happy Eid.



SOURCE-IANS