MUMBAI :Navratri is a nine-night Hindu festival dedicated to the Goddess Durga, celebrating her various forms and attributes. The festival involves traditional dances like Garba and Dandiya, where people dress in colorful attire, offer prayers, and come together to celebrate the spirit of unity and devotion. As the festive season of Navratri approaches, celebrated artists from Star Bharat, Nehha Pendse, Amandeep Sidhu, and Sapna Sikarwar, have come forward to share their cherished memories and upcoming plans for the joyous Navratri festival.

Amandeep Sidhu who plays the character of Siya in ‘Saubhagyavati Bhava-Niyam aur Shartien Laagu’ says, “Navratri, a celebration of Goddess Durga's triumph over the demon King Mahishasura, holds a special significance for me. I find a similarity between Durga's personality and my own – caring and loving yet capable of assertive action when needed. I eagerly anticipate the joy of playing dandiya and relishing the traditional Navratri prasad, such as puri, chole, and more. The vibrant festivities bring back cherished memories, Although I’m busy shooting for Saubhagyavati Bhava I would still might be joining the Garba dance this year with friends and family if I get time. As Navratri is a time for revelry and spiritual reflection, blending tradition and merriment in a wonderful way I would like to wish everyone Happy Navratri.

Sapna Sikarwar aka Kashmira from ‘May I come in Madam’ says, "Navratri festivals hold a special place in my heart, evoking immense excitement within me due to my love for playing garba. My hometown has a significant association with this festival. During my childhood, we would eagerly dress up and enthusiastically participate in garba dances, looking forward to the joy of receiving gifts. These fond memories create a deep connection with this festival for me. Speaking about this year, my mother will conduct the pooja at home, as is our tradition. Despite my busy schedule shooting for 'May I Come In, Madam,' I'll make an effort to take some time off and join in the Garba festivities to relive those cherished moments."

Nehha Pendse, aka Sanjana from Star Bharat show May I Come in Madam, shared her thoughts, "Navratri is a time of immense joy and togetherness. It's about coming together as a community and celebrating the triumph of good over evil. I have beautiful memories of dancing and singing during Navratri celebrations. This year, I'm looking forward to creating more wonderful memories with friends and loved ones, and of course, enjoying the delicious festive food."

Stay tuned to know more about your favorite actors and know keep watching ‘Saubhagyavati Bhava-Niyam aur shartien laagu’, May I Come in Madam only on Star Bharat.