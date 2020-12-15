Star Bharat brings an interesting tale of an unwanted girl child to its viewers this New Years with‘ Teri Laadli Main’

MUMBAI: Star Bharat is all set to bring in the New Year with a bang with its upcoming new show Teri Laadli Main. The show will showcase an intriguing story of an unwanted mute girl child Bitti who longs for her father's acceptance and strives to overcome hurdles that challenge her existence. The show will take the viewers on a journey of this small girl who is an epitome of sacrifice and responsibility who pushes herself hard to work so that someday her father might show her the same affection he shows her brother.

The makers of the show have left no stone unturned in terms of finalizing a cast for the show. They have gone to the heartland of the cities and shortlisted the cute little talented artist Maithali Patwardhan to play the character of Bitti as a small girl and the brilliant Mayuri Kapadane to essay the elder Bitti. The elegant Hemangi Kavi will also be seen in the show characterized as the leads mother. Alongside the main stellar cast Pankaj Singh and Sangeeta Panwar will also be seen playing pivotal roles in the show.

With such a talented and elaborate star-cast one can only wait and watch them come on our television screens and enlighten us with their social message that the channel is aiming to convey through this show is ‘A family may give up on their daughter but a daughter will never give up on her family’