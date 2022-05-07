Star Bharat launches a saga of three strangers becoming a family ‘ Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai’!

MUMBAI: Star Bharat is turning into one of the top destinations for captivating and compelling content. Their new offering ‘Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai’ is one such show set to launch, starring the talented cast, Sayali Salunkhe as ‘Indu’ and Karan V Grover as ‘ Riteish Malhotra’ as an opposite lead.

The story lies in the concept where heartbroken Indu felt that life was unfair to her until she crossed paths with Zoon (Kiara Sadh), a new-born orphaned baby and decides to nurture her. Zoon is one of those few who loves and cares for Indu unconditionally, but also feels an absence of a father figure in her life. Ritesh (played by Karan V Grover), a famous Bollywood actor has everything a man desires but a connection in which he can pour his heart out. He is guilt driven from an incidence in the past with a wound so deep, but somehow manages to carry a smile for which is sold in the name of stardom.

Due to a twist of fate, Ritesh misunderstands Indu – as a mother figure to Zoon and unknowingly creates a huge ruckus in her life and leading to custody battle between Indu and Zoon’s biological parents. Indu confronts him and he realises his mistake and to save Zoon, whom he has started to love dearly and has formed a connection with decides to marry Indu.

Sayali Salunkhe on the launch of the show, “ I’m so excited for this new journey to begin between Indu, kiara and Riteish. I hope the audiences connect with the show and enjoy it to the fullest”.

Karan V Grover on the launch of the show, “I’m beyond excited and super thrilled to see the show finally on air as it is filled with immense energy, emotions and candid moments which will create such an innocent storyline, I hope it will be a delight to the eyes of the viewers."



Produced by SOL Productions and Sandip Sickand Telefilms ‘Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai’ will surely make heads turn with its unique and engaging story. The clashing of these two personalities will definitely pique your interest for the show.

Both Indu and Ritesh love Zoon but hate each other. Will this marriage survive? Will Zoon bridge the gap between Indu and Ritesh? Will her dream of a ‘perfect’ family get fulfilled? Stay tuned to know more about ‘Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai’ only at Star Bharat from Monday to Friday at 9:30pm as the show is set to launch on 5th July, 2022.