Star Bharat to play a Maha episode of 3 hours ‘Shri Krishna Baal Leela’ on the Occasion on Janmashtami

MUMBAI: Star Bharat is celebrating Janmashtami with the viewers with a special 3 hours episode on the occasion on Gokulashtami. Radha krishna has one been the viewers favourite show so far ever since it has aired on the television. With each episode the tale of Radha Krishna has got the viewers hooked to their seats. And now to make the Janmashtami even more special Star Bharat will play a special 3 hours episode named ‘Shri Krishna Baal leela’ and sharing her wishes for Janmashtami Aditi Sanjwal who plays Yashodha shares her excitement. 

She says “I’ve been very fortunate to be such an integral part of a beautiful show like Jai Kanhaiyalal Ki. Playing Yashoda has given me so much love and adulation from the audience and I feel blessed everyday cause of it. The festival of Janmaashthami has always been close to my heart. I believe that Krishna is my karmic guide and always has a deep connection with me where ever I go. In childhood, I used to dress up as Kanha with murli n morpankh , and we would always have a night fast on the eve of Janmaashthami. Mummy would make fresh makhan which would be given first to Laddu Gopal and then we would relish it to our hearts content. I still have my Kanha ji’s idol from my show Meera in the mandir of my parents house. This festival is joyful , nostalgic n deeply connected to my being”

So, this gives me so much happiness that on Kanha’s birthday , Star Bharat is bringing a three hour Special episode called Shri Krishna Baal Leela , which will be a beautiful summary of our entire show. Please watch it with your families and relive this beautiful show. I want to wish all my fans and viewers of Star Bharat , a very Happy Krishna Janmashthami “

Celebrate the eternal story of Shri Krishna Baal Leela and stay tuned to watch the maha episode tonight at 10:30 PM only on Star Bharat

