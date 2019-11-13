Star Bharat’s Maa Vaishno Devi to showcase an exciting track based on Jagrata for its viewers

MUMBAI: The recently launched new Mytho show on Star Bharat, ‘Jag Jaanani Maa Vaishno Devi - Kahani Mata Rani Ki’ has won accolades among the audience.



The current track of the show goes on where Princess Vaishnavi is interviewed by Lord Narayana. At the same time, Rani Samridhi came to know that Vaishnavi will soon be away from her .She is not letting Vaishnavi go out of the palace for fear of losing her daughter. While Vaishnavi is appreciative of the protection of the villagers and has foreseen that there is going to be a great crisis on the villagers.



According to the plan, Kali is sending a vampire to attack the villagers of Shivapuram who will take them to the ground as soon as the villagers are asleep. In such a situation, Vaishnavi does not want to let the villagers sleep on this 10 days. So she has figured out the solution that she will pay 9 forms of Nav Durga with the villagers every night and every day she will be introduced to one form and sing Bhajan-kirtan and mata songs, so that no one will be able to sleep and the demon Will not even enter the village.



In such a situation, the audience will get to hear the story of 9 forms of Maa Durga from the show 'Jag Jaanani Maa Vaishno Devi' and the devotees will know the real reason for the introduction of Maa Jagrata.